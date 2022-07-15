Skip to Content
Breaking News
By
today at 1:09 PM
Published 7:56 AM

2 people killed in early morning dispute at Palm Desert hotel

Two people are dead from stab wounds following some type of dispute at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Palm Desert Friday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Three people in total suffered stab wounds in the incident.

Two people died at the scene, one was taken to the hospital. The extent of the person in the hospital is unknown.

Deputies said they are investigating whether or not the suspect is one of the victims. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a suspect could have possibly fled the scene.

They are actively reviewing footage from nearby businesses to determine who the suspect is.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene for reports of a man with a knife on the 72322 block of Highway 111 at 6:55 a.m.

KESQ

This is a developing story.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content