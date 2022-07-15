2 people killed in early morning dispute at Palm Desert hotel

Two people are dead from stab wounds following some type of dispute at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Palm Desert Friday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Three people in total suffered stab wounds in the incident.

Two people died at the scene, one was taken to the hospital. The extent of the person in the hospital is unknown.

Deputies said they are investigating whether or not the suspect is one of the victims. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a suspect could have possibly fled the scene.

They are actively reviewing footage from nearby businesses to determine who the suspect is.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene for reports of a man with a knife on the 72322 block of Highway 111 at 6:55 a.m.

KESQ

This is a developing story.