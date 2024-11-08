Skip to Content
Flames take over home in Rancho Mirage

Published 12:10 AM

News Channel 3 was tracking breaking news late Thursday in Rancho Mirage.

Fire crews were on scene of a house fire, which broke out around 11:15 p.m. at a home off Patricia Park Place, near Sunny Lane.

A News Channel 3 crew captured dramatic video of massive flames and a billow of smoke above the structure.

There was no word on any injuries -- nor the cause of the fire.

