Fatal crash Causes Eastbound I-10 Lane Closures

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) — A deadly crash early Thursday morning has shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. when a big rig overturned, blocking the entire eastbound side of the freeway. CAL FIRE crews responded to the scene, along with California Highway Patrol and other emergency responders.

Traffic in the area is heavily backed up, and a SigAlert remains in effect as crews work to clear the wreckage and investigate what led to the crash.

A coroner was called to the scene with two fatalities reported.

We're working to gather more details about the cause of the crash and the condition of those involved.

