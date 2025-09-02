Firefighters Respond to Downed Power Lines in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Fire crews are responding to two separate incidents involving downed power lines in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday morning.

The first scene is near Palm Drive and Dillon Road, where power lines are down and a power pole is reportedly on fire. Firefighters are actively working to secure the area.

A second incident was reported on Cahuilla Avenue and Cactus Drive where power lines are also believed to be down. Fire crews are still in route to confirm the situation at that location.

Southern California Edison has been notified and is responding to both scenes.

