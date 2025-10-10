SigAlert Issued After Crash on I-10 Exit Ramp in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) — A SigAlert has been issued for drivers in Palm Desert following a serious crash and ongoing investigation near the westbound Interstate 10 Washington Street–Varner Road exit ramp Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol has closed the westbound off-ramp near the Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Starbucks shopping center area as officers investigate what appears to be a head-on collision.

News Channel 3 crews at the scene observed two damaged vehicles, including a CHP unit, on the exit ramp. At this time, officials have not released information on any injuries or the cause of the crash.

Caltrans and CHP have shut down the exit while the investigation continues. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and instead use the Jefferson Street or Cook Street exits.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates both on-air and online at KESQ.com