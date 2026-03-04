Bicyclist struck in traffic collision near SR-111 and Tramway Road; roadway closed

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Palm Springs Police officers are investigating a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist Wednesday morning.

Police say officers responded around 8:36 a.m. to the area of State Route 111 and Tramway Road after reports of a crash.

Authorities remain on scene as they work to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision. The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The roadway in the area is currently closed while the investigation is underway. It is unclear how long the closure will last.

The investigation remains active, and additional details will be released as they become available.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on when the roadway reopens.