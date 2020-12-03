Watch: Gov. Newsom update on coronavirus pandemic, days after warning of possible ‘stay at home’ order

California

UPDATE: Governor Newsom's office has delayed the update to 12:30 p.m. News Channel 3 will provide the update on air and online live when it begins.

Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering an update Thursday on the state of California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Governor Gavin Newsom shared startling numbers in his latest coronavirus update. He issued a warning of more drastic action if the case and hospitalization surge continues at its current rate.

Newsom has been holding briefings from home as he and his family are currently finishing up a 14-day quarantine. At the end of November, three of his children were exposed to a CHP officer who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

"If these trends continue, we're going to have to take much more dramatic, arguably drastic action," Newsom said Monday.

The governor added that there could be "the potential for a stay-at-home order for those regions in purple."

As of Nov. 30, 51 of 58 counties are in the purple tier, this accounts for 99.1% of the state's population.

This is the update from November 30:

The action follows what Newsom on Monday called an 89% increase in hospitalizations statewide over the past 14 days, and projections that the number of hospitalizations could double or triple within a month, based on the surging case numbers over the past two weeks. The state projects that 78% of hospital beds will be filled by Christmas Eve, and all currently available intensive care unit beds will be occupied by mid-December.

California’s #COVID19 hospitalizations have increased by 89% in the last two weeks.



If these trends continue, our current hospitalizations could increase by 2-3 times within ONE MONTH. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 30, 2020

"We're now looking in real time at hospitalization numbers and ICU capacity in those regions," he said. "We are assessing this in real time over the next day or two to make determinations of deep purple moves in those purple tier status (counties) that is more equivalent, more in line with the stay-at-home order that folks were familiar with at the beginning of this year, with modifications in terms of the work that we are currently doing.''

This is the tipping point.



CA has worked hard to prepare for a surge—but we can’t sustain the record high cases we’re seeing.



Current projections show CA will run out of current ICU beds before Christmas Eve.



Please stay safe & stay home as much as you can for next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/5NJYzHokhE — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 30, 2020

Newsom noted that all hospitals have the ability to increase bed capacity, and the state has 11 surge facilities planned statewide that can add nearly 1,900 beds. But providing staffing for all of those beds could be an issue, he said.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's Health and Human Services Secretary, noted that since hospital numbers tend to rise about two weeks later than cases are confirmed, the impact of the infection surge over the past two weeks has not even begun to impact the already elevated hospitalization numbers. Ghaly said everything is on the table in terms of confronting the surge, including the possible stay-at-home order.

