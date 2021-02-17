Governor Gavin Newsom visiting the Coachella Valley Wednesday morning

California

Governor Gavin Newsom will be visiting a vaccination clinic in the east Coachella Valley on Wednesday morning.

The Governor has recently visited vaccination sites in Los Angeles, Fresno, San Diego, San Francisco and Santa Clara to highlight the state’s efforts to ramp up vaccinations, which have now topped 6.2 million doses administered.

https://twitter.com/MadisonKESQ/status/1362060233300873221

According to his office, his visit will be live streamed at approximately 9 a.m. You can watch live coverage of the governor's visit in our live player below:

We'll be updated here with details about his visit as we learn them.