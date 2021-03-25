Watch at 11 a.m.: Update on CA vaccination efforts

California

Governor Newsom is speaking at a vaccination site, "highlighting CA’s efforts to ramp up vaccinations, with a focus on hard-to-reach communities."

He's expected to speak at 11:00 a.m. You can watch it live when it starts using the player below.

TODAY: Governor @GavinNewsom will hold a press conference at a vaccination site, highlighting CA’s efforts to ramp up vaccinations, with a focus on hard-to-reach communities.



Watch live at 11 AM.

YouTube: https://t.co/2SjPD3iIEe

FB: https://t.co/wSRnTXceeN

Twitter: @CAGovernor pic.twitter.com/YhlpQ2dVRo — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 25, 2021

