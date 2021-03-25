Watch at 11 a.m.: Update on CA vaccination efforts
Governor Newsom is speaking at a vaccination site, "highlighting CA’s efforts to ramp up vaccinations, with a focus on hard-to-reach communities."
He's expected to speak at 11:00 a.m. You can watch it live when it starts using the player below.
TODAY: Governor @GavinNewsom will hold a press conference at a vaccination site, highlighting CA’s efforts to ramp up vaccinations, with a focus on hard-to-reach communities.— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 25, 2021
Watch live at 11 AM.
YouTube: https://t.co/2SjPD3iIEe
FB: https://t.co/wSRnTXceeN
Twitter: @CAGovernor pic.twitter.com/YhlpQ2dVRo
Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
Comments