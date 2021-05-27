Watch Live: Gov. Newsom set to make ‘major’ announcement about vaccine incentives

California

Governor Gavin Newsom is set to announce what his office is calling major new efforts by the state to encourage more Californians to get vaccinated as the state works toward safely reopening on June 15.

You can watch the announcement live below (Starts at 2:15 pm):

California reported that more than 36 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to date. With the recent expanded eligibility to 12-15-year-olds, California estimates there are now 12 million people who are eligible and have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.