Los Angeles City Council approves sanctuaty city ordinance
The City Council today formally established Los Angeles, the second-largest municipality in the nation, as a "sanctuary" for migrants, prohibiting city resources or personnel from being used to help federal enforcement of immigration laws.
In a 13-0 vote, council members approved its Sanctuary City Ordinance, which codified protections for undocumented migrants and closed a gap in past policies by prohibiting the direct or indirect sharing of data with federal immigration authorities.