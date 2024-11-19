Skip to Content
Los Angeles City Council approves sanctuaty city ordinance

Published 2:24 PM

The City Council today formally established Los Angeles, the second-largest municipality in the nation, as a "sanctuary" for migrants, prohibiting city resources or personnel from being used to help federal enforcement of immigration laws.   

In a 13-0 vote, council members approved its Sanctuary City Ordinance, which codified protections for undocumented migrants and closed a gap in past policies by prohibiting the direct or indirect sharing of data with federal immigration authorities.

City News Service

