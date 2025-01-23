Wind-Stoked wildfire burns over 550 acres in Otay Mountain area

A fast-moving wildfire erupted several miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border in the San Diego area today, blackening hundreds of open acres as ground and airborne crews worked to quell the flames amid arid and blustery Santa Ana conditions.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday in a remote spot near Otay Mountain Truck Trail, about a half-mile west of Doghouse Junction in Otay Mountain Wilderness Area, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze moved over steep, rugged terrain as firefighters battled it on the ground and aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters, said Robert Johnson, a fire captain with the state agency.

Within 90 minutes, the burn area had grown to roughly 140 acres, officials reported. By 7:30 p.m., the fire had spread over an estimated 566 acres, according to Cal Fire.

There were no known structural threats, Johnson said.