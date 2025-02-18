RivCo Cal Fire captain, 49, fatally stabbed at her home in San Diego County

RAMONA, Calif. (KESQ) - Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a Cal Fire captain in her Ramona home "are treating this case as a potential domestic-violence incident," a sheriff's lieutenant said today.

Deputies responding to a report of an assault about 9 p.m. Monday found Rebecca "Becky" Marodi, 49, mortally wounded at her residence in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Road, north of state Route 78 and west of Pine Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Marodi, who had worked for the state firefighting agency for more than 30 years, died at the scene.

Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect in the case, though investigators ``suspect that the victim knew the perpetrator,'' sheriff's Lt. Michael Krugh said.

"Currently, the motivation and circumstances surrounding the homicide remain unclear, and detectives are diligently gathering more information to establish the facts of the case,'' Krugh said Tuesday afternoon.

Marodi worked for Cal Fire primarily in Riverside County, but also served stints in the San Diego and San Bernardino areas, according to a social-media message posted by the agency.

"The tragic loss of Captain Marodi is mourned by her family, friends and her Cal Fire family,'' the statement added.