Residential plane crash displaces around 100 people in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) - At least one person was killed when a small plane crashed into a military housing community of San Diego early this morning, damaging around 15 homes, multiple vehicles and displacing about 100 people, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sample and Salmon streets in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood, near Tierrasanta, just west of the Admiral Baker Golf Course. Meanwhile, a five-alarm fire was reported around 3:50 a.m. at 10257 Sample St., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Officials said multiple injuries were reported, and fatalities were reportedly passengers of the private plane. At least 10 people were suspected to have been aboard the Cessna, which was registered out of the Midwest.

As of 7:45 a.m., most of fire has been extinguished except a vehicle fire that refused to go out, fire officials said.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said they had over 50 officers that were able to get to the crash site in minutes then started evacuating the area and homes.

"With the jet fuel going down the street, and everything on fire all at once, it was pretty horrific to see,'' Wahl said.

"We have had an extraordinary response effort here led by San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego Police Department. What you see is a collaborative effort with county, state and federal partners as well as our partners in the community,'' San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said. "Our city will be supporting these families who were impacted here. They are a part of the military community that makes up our city. Proud partners of our community. And we will support them for as long as it takes to make sure we get back to good here in Tierrasanta."

San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Dan Eddy said it was foggy at the time the private plane crashed. ``You could barely see in front of you,'' he said.

The northbound Interstate 15 off-ramp to Aero Drive was temporarily shut down. All southbound lanes near Santo Road were also temporarily closed, according to Caltrans.

A temporary evacuation center was set up at 4343 Shields St. at Miller Elementary School. Hancock and Miller elementary schools are closed today. Child care for both schools will be provided at Miller Elementary.

Evacuations were in effect for Salmon, Sample and Sculpin streets, according to police.

"A Cessna 550 crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in California, around 3:45 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 22. The number of people on board is unknown at this time. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide any updates,'' the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Some 130 personnel were assigned to the fire, including 13 engines, five trucks and four medical supervisors, officials said.

It was unclear what prompted the plane crash, but crews will remain on scene to sweep the area and check for hot spots and further debris.

The Red Cross and San Diego Humane Society assisted in the effort. Authorities said if anyone smells jet fuel or finds debris near the scene of the crash site to call 619-531-2000.