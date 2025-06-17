Man, woman suspected in hit-and-run attack on demonstrators in Riverside arrested

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A 58-year-old motorist suspected of intentionally driving into a crowd of protesters marching along a street in downtown Riverside, seriously injuring one of them, was behind bars today, along with the woman suspected of helping him dispose of evidence after the alleged attack.

Russell Alan Prentice and 39-year-old Candase Wenzel, both on Riverside, were arrested Monday following a Riverside Police Department investigation that began Saturday night.

Both were booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center-- Prentice on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in great bodily injury, attempted murder and perpetrating a hate crime, and Wenzel on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact and destroying evidence linked to a crime.

Prentice is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, while Wenzel is being held on $625,000 bail.

"From the officers in the field that night to our detectives who immediately launched the investigation, along with support from our Crime Analysis Unit, this case was solved quickly thanks to their combined efforts,'' RPD Chief Larry Gonzalez said.

"Equally important were the tips we received from our community, and we're grateful for the information they provided.''

Prentice was driving his SUV in the area of University Avenue and Orange Street shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday when he encountered marchers taking part in one of the many ``No Kings'' rallies that occurred nationwide.

The organized events drew a variety of interests to denounce a variety of Trump administration policies. The events coincided with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday and a military parade in Washington marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army.

Police spokesman Ryan Railsback alleged that Prentice floored his SUV, aiming directly for a number of demonstrators making their way along University Avenue, between Orange and Main streets. A young woman was unable to jump out of the vehicle's path and was struck.

"The SUV then fled the scene,'' the police spokesman said.

The victim was taken to Riverside Community Hospital, where she remained in critical condition Tuesday.

"Officers found the suspect vehicle's license plate number, and detectives from the Robbery-Homicide Unit began their investigation and subsequently identified the suspect driver,'' Railsback said.

A search warrant was served at Prentice's residence on Jackson Street Monday afternoon. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

"Detectives also arrested Wenzel ... for her role in taking the suspect vehicle to Phelan, intentionally destroying and concealing evidence,'' Railsback said.

She was taken into custody at the same time and location as Prentice.

Background information on the pair was unavailable.