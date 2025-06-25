Skip to Content
California

Officer Injured in Santa Monica Shooting; Suspect Search Underway at Mall

Santa Monica PD / KCBS
By
New
Published 3:17 PM

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KESQ) - An officer was injured today in a shooting in Santa Monica, prompting a search for a suspect at the Santa Monica Place Mall.   

Santa Monica Police issued an alert around 1:30 p.m., urging the public to avoid Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue, where the mall is located.   

Officers were conducting a coordinated search for the suspect, according to department spokesman Lt. Lewis Gilmour.   

It was not immediately clear if the officer, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, was struck by gunfire.

Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content