Officer Injured in Santa Monica Shooting; Suspect Search Underway at Mall
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KESQ) - An officer was injured today in a shooting in Santa Monica, prompting a search for a suspect at the Santa Monica Place Mall.
Santa Monica Police issued an alert around 1:30 p.m., urging the public to avoid Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue, where the mall is located.
Officers were conducting a coordinated search for the suspect, according to department spokesman Lt. Lewis Gilmour.
✅ Santa Monica Place has been cleared.— Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) June 25, 2025
🚨 The suspect remains at large.
📸 See photo below.
Description: Male, Black, Approximate age: 30s
Wearing a dark-colored jacket and black pants
If you recognize this individual or see someone matching this description, do not… pic.twitter.com/0DGFvZukRz
It was not immediately clear if the officer, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, was struck by gunfire.