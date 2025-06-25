Officer Injured in Santa Monica Shooting; Suspect Search Underway at Mall

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KESQ) - An officer was injured today in a shooting in Santa Monica, prompting a search for a suspect at the Santa Monica Place Mall.

Santa Monica Police issued an alert around 1:30 p.m., urging the public to avoid Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue, where the mall is located.

Officers were conducting a coordinated search for the suspect, according to department spokesman Lt. Lewis Gilmour.

✅ Santa Monica Place has been cleared.



🚨 The suspect remains at large.

📸 See photo below.



Description: Male, Black, Approximate age: 30s



Wearing a dark-colored jacket and black pants



If you recognize this individual or see someone matching this description, do not… pic.twitter.com/0DGFvZukRz — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) June 25, 2025

It was not immediately clear if the officer, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, was struck by gunfire.