Report: `American Idol’ Music Supervisor Among Two Found Dead at Encino Home

ENCINO, Calif. (KESQ) - Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman inside a posh Encino home, including one who reportedly worked as a music supervisor for "American Idol."

The bodies were found at about 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of White Oak Place during a welfare check, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Both victims were found with fatal gunshot wounds to the head, reports from the scene indicated.

TMZ reported that police forced entry by smashing a window to gain access after noticing blood at the front entrance. The outlet identified the couple as ``American Idol'' music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca.

A sheriff's K9 unit was seen at the property Tuesday morning, according to a report from the scene.

Detectives from the LAPD's Valley Bureau Homicide Division were investigating the deaths.