Three LA County Sheriff’s deputies killed in blast at training facility

EAST LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Three Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were killed and another was injured today in an explosion at a department training facility in East Los Angeles, authorities said.

The blast was reported at 7:25 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North Eastern Avenue, southwest of the interchange of the San Bernardino (10) and Long Beach (710) freeways, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

"Tragically, there were three department member fatalities. Sheriff's homicide detectives are on scene,'' the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "The FBI LA, ATF are assisting LASD. This is still an active scene and further details will be forthcoming."

Sheriff Robert Luna said in a news conference that the cause of this morning's explosion is still unknown, but the affected area where the blast occurred has been closed off.

Luna did not speculate on the circumstances leading up to the blast, but he said there was no threat to the community.

He says aside from the three deputies who died, there were no other injuries.

The deputies who died were with the agency's Arson Explosives detail, and they were veterans of 19 years, 22 years and 33 years. Their names have not yet been released pending notification of relatives.

It's the department's largest single loss of life since 1857, Luna said.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was among the first federal officials to comment, saying on X that she had spoken with both Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. She also confirmed that the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were assisting with the investigation

"Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more," she wrote. "Please pray for the families of the sheriff's deputies killed."

The deputies were part of the sheriff's Arson/Explosives Detail, according to Fox11.

The Times said the blast was at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center, which serves the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau and Arson/Explosives Detail.

Los Angeles County Supervisors Hilda L. Solis, Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn all expressed sorrow and support following the explosion. Solis said she was deeply saddened by the loss and is in contact with Sheriff Robert Luna. Barger also expressed sympathy and said her thoughts are with the department and victims' families. Hahn called the deadly explosion "an extraordinarily painful day.''

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said the city was supporting the investigation with LAFD arson investigators and LAPD bomb squad personnel.

"The thoughts of all Angelenos are with all of these impacted by this blast,'' the Mayor said on X.

Sen. Adam Schiff called the incident "an unbelievable tragedy" and added that he is "praying for the deputies' families and every member of the sheriff's office."

Los Angeles-area U.S. Rep. Judy Chu said on X that she was "heartbroken by the tragic news of the explosion at the @LASDHQ training facility in Monterey Park that claimed the lives of three brave deputies."

"I am monitoring the situation closely,'' she wrote. "My deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and fellow law enforcement officers mourning this unimaginable loss.''