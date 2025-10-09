Eaton Fire survivors to respond to SCE’s draft compensation plan

ALTADENA, Calif. (KESQ) - As Southern California Edison finalizes a forthcoming claims program for eligible individuals and businesses impacted by the Eaton Fire, residents of Altadena who lost their homes and community are expected to present their proposal to help ensure the company's plan is "fair, transparent and inclusive."

SCE is currently being investigated by state officials for allegedly starting the fire after a tower became reenergized and sent sparks toward dry brush below. SCE has denied any wrong doing.

In July, SCE said it would launch a compensation program for those who lost homes, businesses or rental properties in the fire. Claims would also cover total and partial structure loss, commercial property loss, business interruption, smoke and ash, physical injury and fatalities.

The electric company conducted workshops to inform fire survivors on the program and for them to offer feedback on the draft payment rates.

According to a draft released by SCE, the company is considering payments based on square footage and extent of damage to impacted homes. Additionally, each death would bring $1.5 million for pain and suffering, and $500,000 for each surviving spouse and eligible dependent. Another $5 million would serve as a premium toward the Edison Fund.

However, critics of the program have warned that individuals who participate would be required to forfeit their right to sue -- and such a payout would come at a reduced rate compared to a potential larger court settlement.

The Eaton fire killed 19 people and destroyed more than 9,400 homes and other structures in Altadena. In the wake of the Jan. 7 fire, dozens of lawsuits have been filed against Edison.

On Thursday, members of the Eaton Fire Survivors Network are scheduled to conduct a 10 a.m. news conference at The Good Neighbor Bar, in Altadena, where they will present their community response to Edison's draft compensation plan.

The organization stated that while Edison invited input through community sessions and an online forum many survivors believe their proposal will serve as a ``fuller'' way to share their experiences and needs.

Their final document is expected to be the product of more than 200 survivors who came together through the Eaton Fire Survivors Network.

"Their goal is simple: to help Edison create a compensation plan that is fair, reasonable, and grounded in what survivors -- and Los Angeles -- need to recover from the Edison's fire,'' according to a news advisory from the Eaton Fire Survivors Network.