State holds off on decision regarding Riverside County’s reopening tier

The state will not be making a decision on whether to move Riverside County back into the most restrictive, or "purple' tier, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced on Tuesday. The county will stay in the red tier until a decision is made, which could possibly come later this week.

Ghaly said the state has been monitoring Riverside County, as the county was in danger of no longer meeting the thresholds required to stay in the red tier. Riverside County did not meet the threshold but Ghaly said the state will work with the county to better understand where the data is differing before coming to a final decision.

Riverside County meets the positivity rate and HPI thresholds but does not meet the cases per 100K and adjusted rate tier

"There is no good way to say it, but both our positivity rate and our case rates are still rising," said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County Health Officer told the Board of Supervisors last Tuesday morning.

"Our adjusted case rate, we are told by the state, is currently entering the purple tier again," Kaiser said last week. "If the trend continues we are informed by the state we will face the possibility of going backwards."

Going backwards would mean back to the purple, or most restrictive tier.

Moving to the Purple Tier would also have an impact on local schools. Currently, schools are allowed to open with in-person instruction without a waiver. In the purple tier, that would change. Currently, all three districts are preparing plans for in-person instruction.

What Changes When the County Moves from the Red to Purple Tier?

All Retail Purple : Max 25% capacity Red : Max 50% capacity

Shopping Centers Purple : Max 25% capacity; Closed common areas; Closed food courts Red : Max 50% capacity; Closed common areas; Reduced capacity food courts

Personal Care Services Purple : Open Outdoors with modifications Red: Open Indoors with modifications

Museums, Zoos, and aquariums Purple : Open outdoors with modifications Red : Allowed to open indoors at 25% max capacity

Places of Worship Purple : Open outdoors only Red: Allowed to open indoors at 25% max capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Movie theaters Purple : Open outdoors only Red : Allowed to open indoors at 25% max capacity

Hotels and lodging Purple : Open with modifications Red : Allowed to open fitness center at 10% max capacity

Gyms and Fitness Centers Purple : Open outdoors only Red : Allowed to open indoors at 10% max capacity

Restaurants Purple : Open outdoors only Red : Allowed to open indoors at 25% max capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Wineries Purple : Open outdoors only Red: No changes

Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries (Where no meal provided) Remains closed in both purple and red

Family Entertainment Centers Remains open only outdoors in both purple and red (E.G. batting cages, kart racing, mini-golf)

Cardrooms, Satellite Wagering Remains the outdoor only in both purple and red

Offices Remains remote in both purple and red

Professional sports Same in both red and purple

(Open with modifications, no live audiences)



There has been an increased economic-based push from business leaders in the past week to encourage additional testing.

The Riverside University Health System is offering free coronavirus testing this week at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Tests are available through Wednesday, October 14.

