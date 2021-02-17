Skip to Content
Coronavirus: Questions Answered
Local health experts answer your COVID vaccine questions

We're bringing back our panel of local health experts to answer more of your coronavirus vaccine questions for a half-hour special airing Thursday at 6:30 on CBS Local 2 and Fox 11.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut will be joined by:

  • Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari
  • Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz
  • Dr. Alan Williamson, Eisenhower Health's chief medical officer
  • Tim Perlick, director of pharmacy services for Desert Regional Medical Center

Be sure to send your questions to our e-mail: coronavirus@kesq.com. And we'd love to see you! So feel free to send a video clip of yourself, asking the question.

Watch the half-hour special Thursday, Feb 18 at 6:30 p.m. on CBS Local 2, Fox 11, and streaming live online at KESQ.com/Livestream.

Check out first vaccine questions answered special below:

