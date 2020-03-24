County coronavirus cases increase by 11, total cases now 59

Coronavirus

Riverside County health officials confirmed 11 new coronavirus cases on March 24, bringing the total number of cases to 59.

We have reached out to the county to find out where these new cases are in the county.

According to the Riverside County University Health System, 4 cases are travel-associated, 24 are locally acquired, and 31 are still pending.

Here in the Coachella Valley, we have 28 cases, six of those patients have died.

If you are feeling symptoms, health experts say to call ahead and notify your healthcare provider.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

