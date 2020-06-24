Watch live: Governor Newsom coronavirus update

Coronavirus

Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering an update at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday on the state of California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch it live here when he begins to speak:

Governor Newsom began the update with a reminder that "we are still in the first wave" of the coronavirus pandemic. He said California was experiencing a recent increase in cases in the state.

Numbers of new cases per day have increased about 69% comparing June 21 to 23, the Governor said. However, the number that is more important, Newsom said, is the "positivity rate," which is the percent of positive tests out of total tests completed. Today, a 14 -day average shows the positivity rate at 5.1%, Newsom said.