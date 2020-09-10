Riverside County reports its lowest number of ICU patients since April

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 133 new cases since Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases to 54,868.

Additional Data

559,289 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 3,116 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 9 additional deaths since Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,094.

Recoveries continued to surpass the number of new cases by a significant amount, today by over three times. Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 415 additional recoveries. The total number of recoveries is now at 49,176.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 4 additional patients hospitalized for coronavirus. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 189.

Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties having more patients.

The county reported 5 fewer patients into the ICU today, bringing the total to 57. This marks the first time since April 11 that Riverside County has less than 60 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveals a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,519 cases, 69 deaths, and 3,256 recoveries.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 09/10/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 129

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 121

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 59

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 49

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,848

Deaths: 31

Recoveries: 1,712

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,590

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 2,398

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 54

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 48

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,068

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 972

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 39

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 213

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 197

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 44

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 41

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,519

Deaths: 69

Recoveries: 3,256

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 765

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 709

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 427

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 393

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 122

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 116

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 321

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 301

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 989

Deaths: 52

Recovered: 875

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,020

Deaths: 48

Recovered: 917

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 229

Deaths: 23

Recovered: 194

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 45

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 43

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 170

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 160

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 218

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 193



· County Jails

There are 398 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 312 recoveries.· · State Jails

There are 1,812 cases in the state's jails and 1,480 recoveries.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you