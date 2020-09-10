Riverside County reports its lowest number of ICU patients since April
Case Changes Today
Riverside County reported 133 new cases since Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases to 54,868.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Additional Data
559,289 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 3,116 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 9 additional deaths since Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,094.
Recoveries continued to surpass the number of new cases by a significant amount, today by over three times. Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 415 additional recoveries. The total number of recoveries is now at 49,176.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 4 additional patients hospitalized for coronavirus. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 189.
Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties having more patients.
The county reported 5 fewer patients into the ICU today, bringing the total to 57. This marks the first time since April 11 that Riverside County has less than 60 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveals a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.
Coachella Valley Numbers
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,519 cases, 69 deaths, and 3,256 recoveries.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 09/10/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 129
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 121
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 59
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 49
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,848
Deaths: 31
Recoveries: 1,712
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,590
Deaths: 28
Recovered: 2,398
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 54
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 48
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,068
Deaths: 24
Recovered: 972
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 39
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 213
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 197
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 44
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 41
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 3,519
Deaths: 69
Recoveries: 3,256
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 765
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 709
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 427
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 393
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 122
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 116
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 321
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 301
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 989
Deaths: 52
Recovered: 875
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,020
Deaths: 48
Recovered: 917
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 229
Deaths: 23
Recovered: 194
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 45
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 43
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 170
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 160
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 218
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 193
· County Jails
There are 398 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 312 recoveries.· · State Jails
There are 1,812 cases in the state's jails and 1,480 recoveries.
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
