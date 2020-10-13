Skip to Content
Watch Live: Riverside County public health update

Riverside County officials will be live at 4 p.m. providing the latest public health update. This includes coronavirus data and possibly a further discussion on the county's reopening status.

Tuesday at Noon, Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s Health and Human Services secretary, confirmed that Riverside County did not meet certain thresholds that would allow the county to remain in the red tier of reopening. This would mean the county moves back to the purple tier, or the most restrictive tier.

However, Ghaly said Riverside County would remain in the red tier for at least another week, as health officials try to work with the county to improve the metrics.

