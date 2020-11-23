Governor Newsom to provide coronavirus update at 1:30 pm

Coronavirus

Governor Gavin Newsom will hold a briefing with an update to provide the latest update on the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

You can watch the briefing live starting at 1:30 p.m. below:

There was no immediate word on what Newsom will discuss outside of a pandemic update.

Newsom and his family are currently in a 14-day quarantine after three of his children were exposed to a CHP officer who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Late Friday evening, @JenSiebelNewsom and I learned that 3 of our children had been exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who had tested positive for COVID-19. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 23, 2020

Newsom, his wife and four children, ages 4 to 11, all tested negative for the virus on Sunday, spokesman Jesse Melgar said in an emailed statement.

This comes as cases across the state continue to rise. The increase prompted the state to issue a limited stay-at-home order for counties in the restrictive "purple" tier. The order, which includes a monthlong curfew, went into effect on Saturday and will remain in place until Dec. 21.

Get the latest local updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus