Riverside County surpasses 100,000 total cases; Reports over 10,000 new cases since Monday

Coronavirus

Case Changes

Riverside County reported 10,949 new cases since Monday. This brings the total number of cases to 103,221.

Riverside County is now the 11th county in the United States to surpass 100,000 total cases, according to John Hopkins University.

The Coachella Valley reported 1494 new cases today.

This is all by far the largest day-to-day increase in cases since the start of the pandemic for Riverside County. During this morning Supervisor meeting, there was a backlog of cases. Public Health Director said many of the cases are due to a backlog but did not specify how many.

Stay-at-home Order in place in Southern California Region (Including Riverside County)

The ICU bed availability % for the Southern California region fell below 15 percent over the weekend, triggering the new stay-at-home order which officially went into effect Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Barbershops and hair salons are now closed, restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery only, and capacity inside retail stores and shopping centers is maxed at 20%.

Hotels and lodging are able to stay remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.

The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

-- indoor recreational facilities;

-- hair salons and barbershops;

-- personal care services;

-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;

-- movie theaters;

-- wineries;

-- bars, breweries and distilleries;

-- family entertainment centers;

-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;

-- limited services;

-- live audience sports; and

-- amusement parks

The order will remain in place for at least three weeks. According to the state, Riverside County itself has 5.5% ICU bed availability.

Testing

1,230,161 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 17,461 over the past 24 hours.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area.





The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. The hours of operation runs from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 25 additional COVID-19 death since Friday. The total number of deaths remains at 1,513.

The Coachella Valley reported three deaths, including on in Palm Springs, Indio, and Palm Desert.

In November, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.

Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, also increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.

"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County has reported 395 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 69,334.

Hospitalizations

COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 33 patients since Monday, bringing the total up to 733. Hospitalizations have continued to increase in the county since Nov. 5.

On Nov. 5, Riverside County had 201 hospitalizations.

This is the most coronavirus-related patients in Riverside County in a single time since the start of the pandemic. The previous peak prior to this surge was 550 hospitalizations back in late July.

The number of ICU patients grew over the weekend as well. The county reported 11 more patients in the ICU, bringing the total up to 146 patients.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 12/08/20)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 239

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 156

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 103

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 69

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 2,772

Deaths: 41

Recoveries: 2,135

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 3,709

Deaths: 34

Recovered: 2,968

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 107

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 73

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,642

Deaths: 30

Recovered: 1,233

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 84

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 54

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 339

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 252

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 85

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 53

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 5,337

Deaths: 99

Recoveries: 4,102

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 1,252

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 944

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 604

Deaths: 11

Recovered: 494

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 222

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 167

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 469

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 375

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,573

Deaths: 65

Recovered: 1,125

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,561

Deaths: 66

Recovered: 1,168

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 359

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 260

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 68

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 52

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 254

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 202

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 374

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 262

· County Jails

There are 583 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 470 recoveries.·

· State Jails

There are 3,545 cases in the state's jails and 3,147 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.