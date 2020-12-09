Dozens gather in Palm Desert for a march against stay-at-home order

Coronavirus

Dozens of people gathered for a march down El Paseo in Palm Desert in solidarity with restaurant and shop owners and protesting Governor Gavin Newsom's recent stay-at-home order.

The order closes most non-essential businesses, limits restaurants to take-out & delivery only, and caps capacity at 20% inside retail stores.

"It damages everything in California. Our economy, the lives of people look at all the restaurants that have had to close as a result of this," said Paul Morgan, one of the marchers today.

Wednesday afternoon, over 60 marchers held up signs calling for businesses to reopen, the resignation of Governor Gavin Newsom, and echoing Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco's statement to not enforcing the state's orders.

Note: Many of the signs were prepared and handed out by an organizer

Attendees, many unmasked, walked down El Paseo with some business owners even coming out to cheer them on. There were also protesters who stayed in their cars but held out signs and honked.

"If the big box stores can open up, everyone can open up they're just as responsible as Walmart, Target there's no difference," said Linda Pawinski, one of the attendees.

This comes as the county reports some of its highest day-to-day increases in cases, hospitalizations, and patients admitted into the ICU.

On Tuesday, Riverside County became the 11th county in the United States to pass 100,000 total cases. On Wednesday, the county broke its record for most COVID patients in the ICU with 172.

