Live at 9 am: Riverside County healthcare workers receive COVID vaccine as officials discuss its impact

Coronavirus

Friday morning at 9 a.m., two Riverside University Health System frontline workers will be receiving the newly arriving COVID-19 vaccine in a special presentation with county officials.

According to the county, the workers include a housekeeping staff member and a doctor.

County health officials will discuss receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Riverside County and how the highly-effective vaccine will help stop the spread of the virus and surge on local hospitals.

Riverside County Board of Supervisors Chairman Manuel Perez, Dr. Geoffrey Leung, and Dr. Nikita Patel are among officials expected to speak.

News Channel 3's Shelby Nelson will have more on the vaccine and the county's briefing Friday on News Channel 3 starting at Noon.

The first shipment from Pfizer arrived at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs Thursday morning. Five medical professionals received the vaccine, become the first in the valley to do so.

Full Story: The coronavirus vaccine arrives in Coachella Valley, 5 Desert Regional workers receive first doses

The county expects to receive a total of 14,000 to 15,000 doses of the vaccine in this first shipments Our local hospitals (Desert Regional, JFK, and Eisenhower) will receive a total of 3,085 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Riverside County is expected to receive over 25,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over the next two weeks.

The first group to be vaccinated includes healthcare workers at acute care hospitals with “direct patient contact who have potential for direct or indirect exposure.” The next phases of distribution will prioritize critical or vulnerable populations as well as the general population.

More Details: Here’s how the first round of vaccine doses will be distributed in the Coachella Valley

Officials have expressed hope that the vaccine will help ease the strain on hospitals and healthcare workers amid a surge in cases and hospitalizations over the past month.

COVID-related hospitalizations in Riverside County have continually increased since Nov. 5.

On Nov. 5, Riverside County had 201 hospitalizations. By Dec. 7, hospitalizations had gone up to 700. A week later, the county passed 900 patients. As of Dec. 17, there are 1,054 patients in Riverside County hospital

The county reached 0% ICU bed availability on Monday. Local hospitals have begun to implement their surge plans, which involved converting rooms to make space for more patients.

