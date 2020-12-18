WATCH LIVE: Eisenhower Health COVID vaccine informational briefing

Coronavirus

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage has received the Pfizer COVID vaccine and will be administering its first doses to staff. An Eisenhower Covid-19 Task Force team member will host a Zoom provide general information on protocols for vaccine rollout to staff.

The hospital received its first batch of the vaccine arrived in the hospital on Friday.

Earlier today, frontline workers at Riverside University Health Medical Center received the vaccine.

On Thursday, the first shipment of the vaccine arrived at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. Five medical professionals received the vaccine, become the first in the valley to do so.

The county expects to receive a total of 14,000 to 15,000 doses of the vaccine in this first shipments Our local hospitals (Desert Regional, JFK, and Eisenhower) will receive a total of 3,085 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Riverside County is expected to receive over 25,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over the next two weeks.

The first group to be vaccinated includes healthcare workers at acute care hospitals with “direct patient contact who have potential for direct or indirect exposure.” The next phases of distribution will prioritize critical or vulnerable populations as well as the general population.

