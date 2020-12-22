Palm Desert City Council tables vote to increased enforcement of stay-at-home order

Coronavirus

Palm Desert won't be taking additional action to enforce the stay-at-home order at this time. The city council reached the decision after an hours-long meeting Tuesday morning.

The council was set to decide whether to pass a resolution that would allow the city to pursue "criminal misdemeanor and administrative enforcement" towards businesses not following the order. This would come if the business owner fails to adhere to warnings and opportunities to voluntarily comply, according to city documents.

The city enforcement plan would've come with a $500.

Councilmembers said the arrival of the California Department of Alcohol & Beverage Control in El Paseo last week played a major role in their decision not to pass the resolution.

As we reported on Thursday, ABC agents issued citations to two El Paseo businesses for failing to comply with health orders.

According to councilmembers, the incident caused most Palm Desert businesses to get in line and follow the rules.

The city council can still come back at a later time and take action to crackdown on rulebreaking should it arise once again..

At the same meeting, the city council authorized a repurposing of city funds to create the Unite Palm Desert Emergency Business Relief loan program. The move makes an additional $500,000 available to its local businesses affected by recent COVID-related closures.

Up to 100 of the forgivable loans will be made in $5,000 increments, according to the city.

Businesses may apply for the loan program starting December 24, 2020 at 8 a.m. at www.cityofpalmdesert.org/Emergency-Business-Relief

Loan applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis until loan funds are depleted.

