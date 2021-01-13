Riverside County residents 65 & older and essential workers eligible for COVID vaccine

Coronavirus

Riverside County has confirmed that persons aged 65 years and older, as well as some essential workers, can start getting their coronavirus vaccine, the county's website shows.

According to the county's website, vaccines are available for employees who work in Phase 1A – All Tiers, Phase 1B - Tier 1, and people aged 65 years and older.

Tier 1B includes law enforcement, education, food & agriculture, and Emergency services

NOTE:

For employees in Phase 1A and 1B – Tier 1, an appointment and employee id badge/letter from place of employment required or you will not be vaccinated

For those 65 years and older, an appointment and ID is required. You can call call the Riverside County Office of Aging at 800-510-2020 or 2-1-1.

The clinics will provide vaccines free of charge, however, those who show up will be required to register prior to arrival and show proof of eligibility (badge, business identification, letter of proof from employer).

Medical insurance information will be requested. Those 65 and older who need assistance making an appointment can call the Riverside County Office of Aging at 800-510-2020 or 2-1-1.

Vaccines will only be given out to those who made appointments ahead of time. You can find the latest information on vaccination distribution, including locations and how to register at ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine

An clinic will be open Sunday, Jan. 17 at the Indio Fairgrounds. This location will be a walk-up clinic. You still need to register to be vaccinated.

A drive-up clinic in Lake Elsinore opening on Saturday will be exclusively for those 65 years and older ONLY.

Locations available to sign-up

This comes after Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state is immediately allowing residents 65 and older to get scarce coronavirus vaccines.

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, call 833.422.4255 or visit https://covid19.ca.gov/vaccines. You may also email: rivco.vaccines@ruhealth.org.

