Riverside County to change COVID vaccine appointment website

Just hours after thousands of residents experienced massive technical issues while trying to sign-up for a vaccine clinic, Riverside County has announced it will change its website.

The county made 3,900 appointments available Thursday at Noon. However when residents went to sign-up, many were met with a blank white "504 error code page." Others who were lucky enough to get in to the website filled out their registration form only to find out that they were too late.

Many residents called into the newsroom to report these issues. The reaction prompted Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser to notify residents that IT was looking into the issue.

According to the county, the issue was caused by the website code.

"Residents are understandably frustrated that the appointment website did not perform today," said Juan C. Perez, Interim County Executive Officer. "While we worked with our vendor to ensure it would be operational today, unfortunately, it was not. Frankly, that's unacceptable. We apologize for this unfortunate situation and will soon direct residents to a new website."

County officials said a new link will be announced soon for residents to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Officials noted that when appointments are open, the new county site will continue to link to the state’s vaccine registration portal.

"If all appointments are booked when completing the state’s registration, users will not be able to secure a time," reads the county statement.

In Riverside County, people 65 years and older are able to get their coronavirus vaccine, along with adults of all ages if they work in education, law enforcement, food and agriculture, and emergency services.

That group makes up Phase 1B in the county's vaccine distribution framework. People in all tiers of Phase 1A can also be vaccinated.

F or employees in Phase 1A and 1B – Tier 1, an appointment and employee ID badge/letter from place of employment required or you will not be vaccinated

For those 65 years and older, an appointment and ID is required.

The clinics will provide vaccines free of charge but medical insurance information will be requested.

"This is important news to so many of our residents who are eager to be vaccinated,'' Supervisor Karen Spiegel said. "We also ask for your patience. We continue to have very limited vaccine quantities and a high demand within the community for it. The county is distributing vaccine as quickly as we receive it.''

