Riverside County cancels 2021 Coachella & Stagecoach festivals

Coronavirus

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser issues a order cancelling the 2021 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach.

The festivals were currently scheduled for April 2021.

"This Order recognizes that both the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Music Festival are music concerts and gatherings of an international scope, attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees from many countries, including several disproportionately afflicted by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic," reads the order. "This order is intended to reduce the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19, thereby slowing the spread of COVID-19 in communities worldwide."

The order adds, "If COVID-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk."

There was hope from some that the festival could be held in October 2021, but Kaiser's order references concerns over a resurgence of coronavirus in the Fall, both in Riverside County and around the world.

There has been no statement from Goldenvoice over the order and what comes next. There is also no word on what happens to those that rolled over their 2020 passes into this year.

