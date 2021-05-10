FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID Vaccine for emergency use in children 12-15 years old

Coronavirus

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age.

The FDA announced on Monday afternoon that it determined the Pfizer vaccine met the statutory criteria to amend the emergency use authorization (EUA). The agency added that the known and potential benefits of the vaccine in individuals 12 years of age and older outweigh the known and potential risks, supporting the vaccine’s use in this population.

“The FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”

Shots could begin after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adopts the committee’s recommendation. The CDC advisory committee could give the final recommendation during its meeting on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the FDA already allowed Pfizer and Moderna to begin U.S. studies in children 11 and younger, working their way to as young as 6 months old.

Moderna is awaiting results on a study for its vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds. Those results are expected to be released by the middle of the year.

According to the CDC, there have been approximately 1.5 million COVID-19 cases reported in individuals 11 to 17 years of age over the past year. Children and adolescents generally have a milder COVID-19 disease course as compared to adults.

The Pfizer vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, three weeks apart, the same dosage and dosing regimen for 16 years of age and older.

“Having a vaccine authorized for a younger population is a critical step in continuing to lessen the immense public health burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “With science guiding our evaluation and decision-making process, the FDA can assure the public and medical community that the available data meet our rigorous standards to support the emergency use of this vaccine in the adolescent population 12 years of age and older.”

Last week, News Channel 3 reported that Riverside County was preparing ahead of time for the potential announcement, ordering additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine. At this time, there is no word on when the county would begin vaccinating those 12-15 years old.

The county currently vaccinates 16 and 17 year olds, however, they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to get vaccinated.

Visit www.rivcoph.org/covid-19-vaccine to take a look at the vaccination clinics around the county. Many are now accepting walk-ins, so no appointment necessary. Those needing assistance making an appointment can call 2-1-1.

