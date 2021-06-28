Palm Springs Convention Center vaccine clinic to close on Thursday

Coronavirus

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Palm Springs Convention Center will shut down on Thursday, June 30, the county announced.

County spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr. wrote that the team operating this clinic will be converted into a mobile unit that will serve the Coachella Valley.

“The vaccine site at the Palm Springs Convention Center has been such a success and the staff working there has helped protect thousands of Coachella Valley residents,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of Public Health for Riverside County. “The conversion to a mobile team will allow Curative to continue to serve the residents in the area in a more focused and effective way.”

The Palm Springs Convention Center clinic opened in February and helped residents on the west end of the Coachella Valley have easier access to the vaccine.

“We appreciate the partnership with the City of Palm Springs and the Palm Springs Convention Center. I am very proud that 35,000 people got vaccinated in Palm Springs, the second large vaccine center set up in the Coachella Valley,” said Riverside County Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “The effort that was done here was critical to getting our community and frontline workers protected from COVID-19. It is urgent that everyone get fully vaccinated to be well-protected from severe and fatal illness.”

More than 2.2 million doses have been administered in Riverside County and about 53 percent of the county’s population (12 years and older) have been partially or fully vaccinated.

To find a location of a vaccine site or to make an appointment, which is recommended but not required, click https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. You can also call 951-358-500 for more information.