Live @ 9:30 am: County health officials to provide COVID update during RivCo Supervisors meeting

Riverside County health officials will once again share a COVID-19 update at the start of Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting.



There is no word on what will be covered during the COVID-19 update. In previous updates over the past year, Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari is joined by the Public Health Officer & to discuss the latest on COVID across the county.

Riverside County has been trending upwards on cases, hospitalizations, & ICU patients over the past three weeks.

The county started July with 48 hospitalizations and 13 ICU patients. As of Monday, that has gone up to 190 hospitalizations and 47 ICU patients.

The case rate for Riverside County has also gone up above 10 per 100K as of Monday.

This would mean that if the state's four color-tier system was still around, the county would be in the "purple" tier, which was the most restrictive of the county's tiers.

This comes as state projections show that there could be another wave of cases and hospitalizations spurned on by the prevalence of the delta variant and unvaccinated people.

The estimates show COVID cases will likely continue to rise over the next few months -- peaking in the fall.

"So we're very, very concerned about those projections, that that would once again put a various serious strain on the health systems here in Riverside County." Dr. Alan Williamson, Eisenhower Health's chief medical officer, told News Channel 3.

Williamson added that masks and distancing are not going to be enough.

"Vaccination is clearly the thing that's going to make the difference," he said.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

