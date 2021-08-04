Palm Springs passes indoor masks mandates, vaccine/tests requirements for indoor businesses

Coronavirus

The Palm Springs city council unanimously passed a mandate that requiring masks at all indoor businesses throughout the city, regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate will apply to both customers and staff.

The mandate will remain in effect until Sept. 9, unless the city holds a special meetings beforehand to remove it.

The city council also voted to require bars and restaurants with indoor seating to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID at the city's bars and restaurants that have indoor seating.

This requirement will go into effect in three weeks.

Businesses will self enforce this new rule.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia is watching a special meeting held by the city council discussing COVID rules throughout the city. He'll have details on these new mandates coming up at 10 p.m. on Fox 11 and 11 p.m. on News Channel 3.

The city has been reporting a gradual increase in coronavirus cases in the past month.

The city reported 109 new coronavirus this week, an increase of more than 2.5%.

The city only has 1 death since June 15, 2021.