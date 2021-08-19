Officer dies of COVID-19 at local hospital; Police procession underway from Rancho Mirage through Interstate 10

Coronavirus

A law enforcement officer has died at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage after a battle with COVID-19.

Law enforcement members from multiple departments gathered at the hospital Thursday afternoon to lead a procession as the deputy's body was taken to a funeral home. Several viewers spotted a large police presence at the hospital and traveling along Interstate 10.

There was no information on the officer at this time. A spokesperson from California Highway Patrol confirmed that the officer was from Rancho Cucamonga, however, they were not a member of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there have been at least 99 law enforcement members who have died as a result of COVID-19 in 2021. This accounts for nearly half of all law enforcement deaths they have counted so far this year.

The next nearest cause of death is gunfire, which has cost the lives of at least 39 law enforcement members this year.

In 2020, 241 of the 370 law enforcement deaths recorded by the organization that year were due to COVID-19.