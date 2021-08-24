Live @ 9:30: COVID update at Board of Supervisors meeting

Coronavirus

During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Riverside County's top public health officials are set to provide an update on the pandemic. You can watch it live in the player below. (Starts at 9:30 a.m.)

There is no word on what the update will be this week, this is the first COVID-19 update on the meeting agenda in a couple of weeks.

As of Aug. 23, Riverside County has 327,971 total cases and 4,701 deaths. On Monday, the county passed over 600 COVID-related hospitalizations for the first time since Valentine's Day.

The county also has 131 patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID-19, the most since Feb. 22, 2021.