Rancho Mirage city hall closed after councilmember tests positive for coronavirus

A Rancho Mirage city councilmember tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the closure of city hall.

A news release by the city confirms that the councilmember was in attendance during the Thursday, Nov. 18 meeting. The councilmember's identity was not released.

Officials encourage anyone who was at Thursday's city council meeting to get tested.

City hall will be closed until further notice for deep cleaning. The building was set to be closed on Thursday and Friday regardless due to Thanksgiving.

