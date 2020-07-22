Three more arrests made in missing couple case

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested three more suspects believed to have been involved in the murder of Audrey Moran and Jonathon Reynoso.

Aaron Fernando Bernal, 28, of Indio and Eric Rios, 31, of Coachella were arrested on Tuesday, July 21.

According to county jail records, Bernal was arrested near the area of Monroe and Washington Street at around Noon. Bernal is facing murder charges and is being held on $1 million bail.

Rios was taken into custody at approximately 10 pm in the area of Avenue 52. Rios is facing accessory to murder charges and is being held $500,000 bail.

Adilene Ines, 27, of Coachella has been in custody since February 5, 2020 for an unrelated narcotics investigation. She is now being charged with murder.

Moran and Reynoso were last seen on May 10, 2017. They were reported missing on May, 12, 2017. That same morning, investigators found a vehicle that was being driven by Audrey Moran located alongside the westbound Interstate 10 freeway west of Oak Valley Parkway in Beaumont.

Little information was known about what happened for three years, however, on June 27, three men were arrested in connection with the murders of Reynoso and Moran.

Manuel Rios, age 28 of Coachella, Abraham Fregoso, age 32 of Indio, and Jesus Ruiz Jr., age 41 Stockton, were arrested for murder.

On June 30, Sheriff Chad Bianco announced during the news conference that investigators recently located remains believed to be the couple, but authorities were awaiting DNA results.

District Attorney Mike Hestrin confirmed that the three men originally arrested in connection with the killings have been charged with murder and a special circumstance of killing a witness.

Hestrin confirmed the witness was Audrey Moran.

The Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit encourages anyone with information related to this case to contact investigators at line at (760)-393-3544.