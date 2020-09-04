Three suspects wanted in a double homicide at Banning cemetery arrested; One remains wanted

Crime

Police have arrested three suspects wanted in connection with a double homicide at a Banning cemetery over the weekend, Banning Police Chief Matthew Hamner told News Channel 3.

Chief Hamner said there is still one other suspect wanted in connection with the crime.

The Banning Police Department was seeking four suspects believed to have played a role in the murder of two people at the Summit Cemetery on 2201 San Gorgonio Avenue on Sunday evening.

On Tuesday, Banning PD announced that officers had found multiple victims with gunshot wounds at the cemetery. There have been no further details on the shooting released by authorities.

Four suspects were identified as William Armendariz, Christopher Armendariz Melissa Armendariz, and Erica Lomas.

William Armendariz was wanted for murder, while the other three suspects were wanted for accessory to murder.









Chief Hamner confirmed to News Channel 3 that three suspects were arrested Friday at around Noon. At this time, Hamner could not disclose which suspect remained on the loose.

We are working to confirm the suspect's identity with police. Currently, none of the four suspects are listed in the county jail system.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.