Arrest made in firebombing of Republican headquarters in La Quinta

Crime

The Department of Justice announced that a Palm Desert man is in custody for allegedly firebombing the East Valley Republican Women Federated (EVRWF) office in La Quinta back in May.

The suspect was identified on Thursday by the DOJ as Carlos Espriu, 23, of Palm Desert. Espriu was named in a federal criminal complaint that charges him with attempted arson.

Suspect caught on surveillance

According to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, Espriu was arrested by the Gang Impact Team in Indio on Wednesday at approximately 6:30 p.m.

"Investigators determined that Espriu was attending a party in Indio on Sept. 9 and stopped a vehicle he was driving when he left the party," reads a news release by the DA's office.

Espriu being placed under arrest (Courtesy of

The criminal complaint alleges that on May 31, a masked Espriu used a metal baseball bat to break windows at the EVRWF headquarters, then "lighted an improvised incendiary device constructed of three bottles that he tossed through the windows before fleeing."

According to the complaint, Espriu then returned to the building a few minutes later and broke more windows. He then entered the building and retrieved the Molotov cocktails and walking away with the device.

He returned again about 30 seconds later, this time without a mask on, and threw the set of bottles once more into the building, which caused a fire to start.

The firebombing caused limited damage to the EVRWF headquarters and no one was injured.

Photo of Republican Headquarters on 6/1/20

We first covered the attack on June 1 and EVRWF put out stills of the firebombing on June 2 in hopes of receiving tips leading to the suspect.

According to the DOJ, this worked as several people came forward with information that allowed law enforcement officials to identify Espriu.

The affidavit in support of the complaint went into further detail into how investigators were able to link Espriu to the crime.

Law enforcement identified social media accounts believed to belong to Espriu, including a Twitter account that, three days before the EVRWF firebombing, tweeted: "I wanna go burn sh** n get hit with tear gas.”

Officials also saw Espriu repeatedly using a vehicle closely resembling one seen on the surveillance video.

The criminal complaint also revealed that investigators served a search warrant at Espriu’s residence in July that led to the recovery of a green lighter which is very similar to the one used to light the Molotov cocktails

Officials also recovered audio recordings from a dashboard camera in which Espriu tells a woman in late June that he shaved his facial hair after seeing some of the surveillance video broadcast on local news. In the audio recordings, Espriu tells the woman how he manufactured the Molotov cocktails by filling three bottles with gasoline and inserting a towel into one bottle, and then he recounts the details of the firebombing as seen on the surveillance video, according to the complaint.

According to the DOJ, if he is convicted of attempted arson, Espriu would face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years.

Espriu was booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside where he was being held in lieu of $1 million bail. He is expected to be taken into federal custody later today and make an initial appearance Friday afternoon in United States District Court.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI’s Inland Empire Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.