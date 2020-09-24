Skip to Content
Crime
By
today at 2:04 pm
Published 1:47 pm

Deputy-involved shooting near La Quinta City Hall

LA QUINTA DIS

The Riverside County Sheriff's Departement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the city of La Quinta Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Calle Tampico, near La Quinta City Hall and Civic Center Park. Roads in the area are shut down.

According to the Sheriff's Department, there is no outstanding suspect. A suspect was transported to the hospital. The deputy is okay.

There were no further details on the shooting at this time.

We are working on confirming more information on this incident, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

News / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply