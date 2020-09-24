Deputy-involved shooting near La Quinta City Hall

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Departement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the city of La Quinta Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Calle Tampico, near La Quinta City Hall and Civic Center Park. Roads in the area are shut down.

According to the Sheriff's Department, there is no outstanding suspect. A suspect was transported to the hospital. The deputy is okay.

Deputy involved shooting 9/24/20 at 1:25PM at Calle Tampico/Washington in LaQuinta. No outstanding suspect - suspect transported to local hospital. Deputy is ok. Will advise suspect info as it becomes available. PIO en route to scene. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) September 24, 2020

There were no further details on the shooting at this time.

We are working on confirming more information on this incident, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.