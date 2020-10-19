Two teens arrested after assault at Trump Rally in Palm Springs

Crime

Two teenagers were arrested after allegedly assaulting people at a Pro-Trump rally over the weekend in Palm Springs.

The rally occurred at the intersection of Gene Autry Trail and E. Ramon Road on Sunday.

"During the rally, Trump supporters were confronted by a group of juveniles who were upset with the Trump supporters. Two juveniles approached members from the Trump rally and an altercation ensued," reads a news release by the Palm Springs Police Department.

On Sunday, News Channel 3 reported that at least one person was punched at the rally.

Police revealed on Monday that a witness reported seeing a 15-year-old and 14-year-old assault a member of the rally. The witness chased the teens and caught up to them near the Home Depot on Ramon Road. The witness was assaulted after telling the teens that police were on their way.

Police say the witness grabbed one of the teen's arms to try and detain them, but the teen then pulled out an airsoft pistol from his waistband and struck the witness in the back of the head multiple times.

The witness suffered moderate injuries from the assault.

Police then arrived at the scene and detained both teens. Officers say the 15-year-old was found in possession of a 30-round high capacity Glock 9mm magazine.

The 15-year-old was released to his parents at the scene but the teen is expected to be charged with possession of a high capacity magazine, according to Palm Springs Police.

The 14-year-old was booked into Juvenile Hall in Indio on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury.

