Police arrest parolee accused in Desert Hot Springs murder

A parolee accused of killing a woman in Desert Hot Springs was behind bars today without bail.

The suspect was arrested on Monday and booked at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of murder and violating their parole.

Jail records indicate the suspect could make their first court appearance Thursday, but charges had not been filed by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office as of late this morning. As part of station policy, we will not publish the suspect's identity until those charges are filed.

The suspect is accused of killing 39-year-old Andrea Reyes, who was found dead in her home on the 15600 block of Palm Drive at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Officers were sent to the location to conduct a welfare check and discovered Reyes dead inside.

Officers "obtained information'' that led to the identification of the suspect, police said. Additional information about the investigation was not released.

