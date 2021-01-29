Deadly deputy-involved shooting on Ave 48 & Jefferson in La Quinta

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly-deputy involved shooting in La Quinta.

The shooting happened on Jefferson Street & Avenue 48. Jefferson will be closed between Avenue 48 and Hwy 111 for an extended time.

Authorities confirmed that no deputies or community members were injured in the incident.

Viewer video shows shows deputies with their guns drawn surrounding a vehicle on Avenue 48 and Jefferson Street. The video shows deputies appear to pull another weapon from the vehicle.

There was no word on what led up the shooting. The victim's identity has not We are working to confirm additional details on the investigation.

