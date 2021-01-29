One dead in La Quinta deputy-involved shooting

Crime

Video captured by a witness shows the moments just after a deputy-involved shooting left one person dead Friday afternoon on Jefferson St. and Ave. 48 in La Quiinta.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies are seen surrounding a red pickup truck with their weapons drawn and pointed inside the driver's side door.

Moments later, police pull from the car what looks like a rifle. It was later seen on the ground next to what appeared to be a man's body.

One woman said there was a police pursuit in the moments leading up.

"I saw a fast car come through, because I was getting the mail," said Stefany Contreras, who witnessed the shooting. "From there, I started seeing cops coming and I heard gunshots, so that was really scary."

People in the area likely heard sirens or saw dozens of police cars swarm the area. The investigation was expected to carry on into the night.

Police reportedly spoke to the suspect over a loudspeaker. "They seemed to be screaming something over the bullhorn, but I couldn't quite understand what," said Joshua Castoreno. "I think at one point I heard them tell someone to put their hands up."

Residents said they were shaken by the commotion. "We were kind of scared that it hit so close to home," Alejandro Tiburcio said.