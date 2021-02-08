Cathedral City man arrested in domestic extremism probe

Crime

A Cathedral City man has been arrested as part of an investigation into domestic extremism by an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, which alleges the suspect was an adherent of the QAnon conspiracy theory and a right-wing militia group involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to documents filed in Riverside County Superior Court, Alfredo Luna Jr., 41, a former Cathedral City police employee, was arrested on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, after a prior search of his home turned up an unregistered assault rifle.

Luna was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning and released the following day after posting $250,000 bail.

According to the arrest warrant, when authorities searched Luna's home, they found an unregistered Smith and Wesson assault rifle under his bed.

Investigators stated that when they questioned Luna about the gun, he said he had bought it from a former coworker at the Cathedral City Police Department during his time there, but could not remember the seller's name.

Authorities also seized six other guns registered to Luna in accordance with a temporary gun and ammunition restraining order authorities had obtained against Luna.

John Candias, a detective with the Rialto Police Department and member

of the FBI-JTTF-Riverside, wrote in a declaration in support of the arrest

warrant that Luna admitted to being an "adherent to the Qanon conspirator movement and the three-percenter (3%) militia group'' while being interviewed during the search.

QAnon is a group of right-wing conspiracy theorists who claim that former President Donald Trump is secretly saving the world from a cabal of child-eating Satanists, while the Three Percenters is a far-right, anti-government militia group.

Both groups have been linked to the riots at the U.S. Capitol building

on Jan. 6, though it was not alleged that Luna was involved in that action.

Candias goes on to write that Luna is a "former US Marine and fully

capable of inflicting lethal violence.''

In addition, the arrest warrant states that Luna had been ``posting

messages and images of his discontent for government officials and advocates others to carry out violence'' on social media and that his "behavior is consistent with pre-incident indicators of extreme violence.''

Exactly what was contained in the posts was not specified.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office charged Luna with one

felony count of possessing an unregistered assault weapon on Jan. 19.